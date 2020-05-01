Train with 332 migrant labourers leaves for Bhopal from Nashik

Nashik, May 01: The long wait for going home got over for 332 migrant labourers stranded in Nashik in Maharashtra with a special Bhopal-bound Shramik train leaving here at 9.30 pm, Central Railway officials said.

These labourers had been kept in various shelters in the district after lockdown to contain coronavirus came into effect.

Maharashtra: A 'Shramik Special train' carrying migrant labourers leaves from Nashik railway station for Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. #COVID19Lockdown pic.twitter.com/cKS3s3WuzK — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

District collector Suraj Mandhare, commissioner of police Vishwas Nangre-Patil and deputy collector (shelter management) Nitinkumar Mundaware were present to bid adieu to the laboures at Nashik Road station.

A Shramik special train from Nashik to Lucknow was also supposed to depart, butdue to issues related to permissions, its departure is still undecided, an official said.