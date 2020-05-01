  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Train with 332 migrant labourers leaves for Bhopal from Nashik

    By PTI
    |

    Nashik, May 01: The long wait for going home got over for 332 migrant labourers stranded in Nashik in Maharashtra with a special Bhopal-bound Shramik train leaving here at 9.30 pm, Central Railway officials said.

    Train with 332 migrant labourers leaves for Bhopal from Nashik

    These labourers had been kept in various shelters in the district after lockdown to contain coronavirus came into effect.

    District collector Suraj Mandhare, commissioner of police Vishwas Nangre-Patil and deputy collector (shelter management) Nitinkumar Mundaware were present to bid adieu to the laboures at Nashik Road station.

    A Shramik special train from Nashik to Lucknow was also supposed to depart, butdue to issues related to permissions, its departure is still undecided, an official said.

    More NASHIK News

    Read more about:

    nashik coronavirus migrant

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X