  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Train 18 may need more space for food storage, catering services

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that the India's fastest train Tran 18 doesn't have adequate space inside its coaches to offer catering services. The indigenously built 'Train 18' will soon undergo slight modifications to include adequate space for storage of food and catering services, a senior official said on Wednesday.

    Train 18, currently the fastest train in country breaching the 180 km/hour-mark during trial, is likely to start operations this month with the first run being between Delhi and Varanasi.

    Train 18 may need more space for food storage, catering services

    IRCTC, which is finalising the menu for the train, has flagged the space issue with Railways and has requested the national transporter to create extra space for food storage and trolleys.

    Also Read | Swanky new Train 18 set to hit tracks: All you need to know about India's first engine-less train

    Earlier, the chief commissioner railway safety gave the go-ahead to run the train at a maximum speed of 160 kmph, but 20 conditions have been imposed, including fencing along the tracks. For a maximum speed of 130 kmph, the CCRS has suggested fencing at vulnerable points to avoid any accident.

    The gleaming, blue-nosed train comes fitted with amenities on a par with the best in the world -- on-board WiFi, GPS-based passenger information system, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points, and a climate control system that adjusts the temperature according to occupancy and weather.

    While the Ministry of Railways says the train could be operational "very soon", it is not been able to fix a particular date for the event which will have the prime minister flagging it off.

    Read more about:

    irctc train 18 indian railways

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue