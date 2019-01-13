Train 18 may need more space for food storage, catering services

New Delhi, Jan 13: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that the India's fastest train Tran 18 doesn't have adequate space inside its coaches to offer catering services. The indigenously built 'Train 18' will soon undergo slight modifications to include adequate space for storage of food and catering services, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Train 18, currently the fastest train in country breaching the 180 km/hour-mark during trial, is likely to start operations this month with the first run being between Delhi and Varanasi.

IRCTC, which is finalising the menu for the train, has flagged the space issue with Railways and has requested the national transporter to create extra space for food storage and trolleys.

Earlier, the chief commissioner railway safety gave the go-ahead to run the train at a maximum speed of 160 kmph, but 20 conditions have been imposed, including fencing along the tracks. For a maximum speed of 130 kmph, the CCRS has suggested fencing at vulnerable points to avoid any accident.

The gleaming, blue-nosed train comes fitted with amenities on a par with the best in the world -- on-board WiFi, GPS-based passenger information system, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points, and a climate control system that adjusts the temperature according to occupancy and weather.

While the Ministry of Railways says the train could be operational "very soon", it is not been able to fix a particular date for the event which will have the prime minister flagging it off.