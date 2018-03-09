Traders protest Delhi sealing drive after workers injured in clash with police

Traders in New Delhi's Lajpath Nagar area on March 9 staged a protest against Delhi's sealing drive, demanding their shops which have been sealed, a day after shop owners were injured in a clash with the police in which the police resorted to lathi charge.

Congress Delhi President Ajay Maken went to AIMS hospital in Delhi where the workers were admitted and blamed the Centre and the Delhi Government for the suffering of the traders.

Senior leaders of AAP, Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta also went to meet the injured workers at the AIMS hospital.

AAP Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "There is only one solution to the ongoing sealing in Delhi and it is with the BJP Government of the solution center. If the BJP government brings the ordinance then the sealing of Delhi can stop but the BJP is not doing it. There is only one solution to stop ceiling and it is the Ordinance, the Ordinance and the Ordinance."

"BJP is not serious about sealing, BJP's negligence of the people of Delhi and businessmen in trouble," he added.

Out of a total of 700 shops in Delhi's Amar Colony, 400 were sealed on Thursday by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

OneIndia News

