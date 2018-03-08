Traders in Delhi call Bandh on March 13 against sealing drive

The sealing of commercial establishments in Delhi has left traders agitated and once again they have called for a day long Delhi Trade Bandh on March 13 to protest against sealing. All markets in Delhi will remain closed and no business activity will take place on the day.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) at New Delhi which was attended by leaders of more than 250 prominent trade associations of Delhi.

The traders are demanding the Union Government to bring a Bill in the current session of the Parliament for putting moratorium on sealing and demand that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should convene a one day special session of the Assembly and pass a Bill for stopping sealing in Delhi and forward the same to Union Government for approval.

Traders at the meeting were deeply disturbed by the sealing drive and behaviour of the Delhi Police. They said, "Such an attitude is often given to militants . It has become difficult to trade in Delhi and if it continues, the traders will be forced to shift their business to neighbouring cities like Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Bahadurgarh, Sonepat which will adversely affect the economy of Delhi."

The trade leaders further said that bungalows occupied by political parties and MPs in prestigious Lutyen's Zone have mass scale of unauthorised constructions in utter violation of permissible construction and related Building Bye-Laws. It is noteworthy to mention that Master Plan 2021 has prohibited any kind of construction in Lutyen's Zone maintaining the status quo but even then unauthorised construction have come up in these Bunglows right under the nose of the Government. "Why the MCD & NDMC have kept blind eye on these bungalows. Why no action has been taken?" They asked.

"Its a clear case of making distinction which Supreme Court has never ordered. The Monitoring Committee should do a fair play and seal such bungalows where violations have taken place," they claimed.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.