    Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

    New Delhi, June 17: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has released a list of more than 500 'Made in China' products to be boycotted after the India and China engaged in skirmishes at the Galwan Valley earlier this week.

    These include items such as apparel, consumer electronics, kitchenware, watches, decorative lighting, toys, etc.

    "Indian traders have taken a very firm pledge and resolve to teach China a strong lesson by reducing Chinese imports and will leave no stone unturned to achieve the target of One Lakh crore set by CAIT. Even though the business of traders will suffer, as quite a few are importing from China, but still for them nothing comes before national interest and they have decided to stand in solidarity with the movement," CAIT said in its statement.

    CAIT also urged Indian celebrities stop endorsing Chinese brands. To be sure, several Indian celebrities promote popular mobile phone brands such as Vivi, Oppo, among others.

    Meanwhile, terms like "List of Chinese apps, List of Chinese apps in India, List of Chinese products used in India, Alternative to Chinese Products" were on top google search.

    The ties between India and China have been tumultuous since the PLA claimed sovereignty over Indian territory in Ladakh. On Tuesday there were reports of deadly fighting between the armies of the two countries in Ladakh. At least 20 Indian soldiers have been killed in the confrontation. China is yet to reveal its casualties.

    Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 22:33 [IST]
