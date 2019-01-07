Trade unions' strike on Jan 8-9: Buses, autos to stay off road, bank services to be hit

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Normal life is likely to be affected on Tuesday and Wednesday as workers of public transport corporations, autorickshaws and taxis will join two day nation-wide protest called by the trade unions against the Modi government.

Ten major trade unions including the All India Trade Union Congress, CITU, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), SEWA and LPF have called for the two-day general strike to protest against what they describe as the anti-worker and anti-trade union policies of the Narendra Modi government.

Employees in major sectors such as the Railways, banks and electricity departments as well as those in the unorganised sector, including street vendors and auto and taxi drivers, are expected to be part of the 48-hour strike.

Transport will be hit in Karnataka

Four unions including Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have extended their support to the protest. BMTC buses as well as KSRTC buses will not ply on January 8 and 9.

Auto drivers, cabbies to join strike

In a move that could hit commuters, autorickshaw and cab drivers have come out in support of a strike call given by commercial road transport workers on January 8 and 9 in major cities. Taxi owners also have extended their support. Ola and Uber too are unlikely to render services for these two days.

Schools, colleges likely to be shut

With transport being hit, schools and colleges are likely to be closed. The deputy commissioners of each district have been given the right to take a call on the declaration of a holiday.

Emergency services available

Emergency services like hospitals, ambulance service, medical shops, milk booths will be open.

Hotel's to be shut

Hotel owners have extended moral support to the strike, so it seems like most of the eateries will be open on January 8 and 9.

Namma Metro will function

Namma Metro will function as usual on these two days.

Banking services to be hit

Banking services across the country are likely to be affected on January 8-9 due to a nationwide strike, notice for which was served on Saturday by the All India Bank Employees Association (AlBEA) and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI).

Farmers to join strike

Farmers across the country under the aegis of the Left peasant wings would join the two-day nationwide general strike on January 8 and 9 called by central trade unions against the alleged repressive policies for workers adopted by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

"AIKS and Bhumi Adhikar Andolan will observe 'gramin hartal', rail roko and road roko on January 8 and 9, the day trade unions are observing nationwide general strike. This move is against the Modi government's failure to address rural distress issues, to save rural farmers' lands from the corporates. The farmers will extend all support to the ensuing general strike," said Hannan Mollah, general secretary of the CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha.

Tamil Nadu govt to take action

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan has issued a warning to all government officials. In a circular to all government departments, she stated that strict action will be taken against those government staff members found taking part in the strike.

"If any of the Government servants have not attended office, consequent of their participation in the proposed All India Strike, their period of absence has to be considered as unauthorised and they are not entited to any pay and allowances on the basis of the principle of No Work - No Pay," it read.