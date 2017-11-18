Trade license mandatory for performers in the song and dance bars in Siliguri in North Bengal

Now artistes performing in dance and song bars in Siliguri in North Bengal, will require trade license from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. The Corporation has made it mandatory for all commercial performers including singers and dancers.

Incidentally, song and dance bars have started mushrooming in this North Bengal town. At times these bars have come under the scanner for indulging in alleged illegal activities.

The geographical location of Siliguri, the region with four international borders and Siliguri being the gateway to the North East makes it highly vulnerable.

Human trafficking including child labour, prostitution, drug trafficking are some of the menaces steadily on the rise in Siliguri.

"There is a directive from the State Government that trade license is mandatory for commercial artistes including singers and dancers performing in song and dance bars. It will help keep tab on the performers along with the owners of such bars," stated Kamal Agarwal, Councillor in charge of the trade license department of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

For getting a trade license the performers have to submit identification documents including PAN card, Adhar card, EPIC or Ration card along with details of the person or persons they are working under and the trade license of the business establishment they are performing in.

Letters communicating this decision have been dispatched to the song and dance bars.

"We will be able to keep check on whether minors are performing or being used in the bars; where the performers originally hail from and many other such details. In case of any untoward incidents or police cases these details come handy," stated Agarwal.

Very soon a meeting will be held by the Municipal Corporation to be attended by representatives of these song and dance bars along with the police, added Agarwal.

OneIndia News