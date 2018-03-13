Trade Bandh in Delhi: Major markets to remain shut today to protest against sealing drive

To protest against the ongoing sealing drive by the municipal corporations in the national capital, the traders in Delhi have decided to observe a 'trade bandh' on Tuesday. Markets like Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony, Khan Market, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazaar, Kamla Nagar and several other prominent commercial places are likely to remain shut today.

"Not even a single shop owner will open his shop in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, every corner of the Capital will remain shut," a DNA report quoted general secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Praveen Khandelwal, as saying.

Khandelwal said it would hold a 'vyapaari panchayat' in Karol Bagh in which thousands of traders are expected to participate.

Over the last few months, hundreds of commercial establishments in Delhi have been sealed for non-payment of conversion charges and violation of the Delhi Master Plan.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an all-party meeting today (March 13) at his residence to find a solution to the ongoing sealing drive in Delhi. Kejriwal had on Sunday written to Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, inviting them for the meeting at his residence on Tuesday, saying, "We should rise above politics and come together to find a solution to the problems that have risen due to sealing."

Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to boycott the all-party meet called by Kejriwal even as the AAP slammed Tiwari for touring abroad at a time when city traders were facing problems. Tiwari is abroad as part of a delegation accompanying President Ram Nath Kovind and would be back by March 15. Ajay Maken will, however, attend all party-meeting to be held at the chief minister's residence on Tuesday.

[Delhi Sealing: Kejriwal calls BJP, Cong for meeting]

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Monday submitted a Private Members Bill to put an end to the sealing drive in the city. He urged all political parties to come together to pass the bill to end the sealing of shops and businesses operating from residential premises in the national capital. Singh said the sealing drive had caused enormous difficulties for the traders and their families.

OneIndia News

