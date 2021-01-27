YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tractor rally violence in Delhi: Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, BKU (Bhanu) quit farmers protests

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 27: In a major development, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee and farmer leader Sardar VM Singh on Wednesday have withdrawn support from the ongoing farmers protests against the 3 new farm laws.

    Tractor rally violence in Delhi: Farmer leader VM Singh withdraws support from protests

    The move has come after the mayhem that the national capital underwent on Tuesday during the tractor parade on the occasion of Republic Day.

    Republic Day voilence: Security tightened at Red Fort after clashes with farmers

    Launching a scathing attack against Rakesh Tikait, VM Singh, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said,"We can't carry forward a protest with someone whose direction is something else. So, I wish them the best but VM Singh and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee are withdrawing from this protest right away".

    ''I have nothing to do with the protest which is being led by them and over here being represented by Rakesh Tikait on their behalf,'' he further said.

    Another union Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) which was a participant in the ongoing protest has also withdrawn their support on Wednesday. "I am deeply pained by whatever happened in Delhi yesterday and ending our 58-day protest," Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) at Chilla border, said.

    More FARMERS News

    Read more about:

    farmers rally

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X