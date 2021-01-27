Tractor parade: Delhi cops name Yogendra Yadav among other farm leaders in FIR

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 27: The Delhi Police has named nine farmer leaders in the FIR filed in connection with the violence that took place on Tuesday.

The FIR mentions the names of farm leaders, Yogendra Yadav and Rakesh Tikait among others. Further 22 FIRs have been registered across 10 districts for rioting, criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

The police said that they would summon the farm leaders for questioning. We have already detained around 200 protesters on charges of rioting, damaging public property and assaulting police personnel, an officer said.

We are making arrests after conducting proper verification. We are also looking into the CCTV footage near the Red Fort, ITO, Nangloi and the other areas where the violence took place. Anil Mittal, additional PRO (Delhi Police said, 'we have registered 22 FIRs in connection with the violence on Tuesday, where 100s of policemen were injured.'

The FIR says that the police and others started rescuing them but the protesting farmers came there with tractors and attempted to hit the police officials. The police officials had a close shave and left from the spot and later they got to know that a farmer had succumbed to his injuries.

The FIR on ITO mentions the sequence of events and says that the farmers started coming towards Central Delhi and constant requests to maintain law and order were made to them.

Meanwhile a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the setting up of a commission to be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to inquire into the violence during the farmers' tractor parade that took place on Tuesday.