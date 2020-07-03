  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tracking app helps court convict externed man

    By
    |

    Pune, July 03: A local court here sentenced an externed criminal to four months imprisonment after the Pune police used their customised tracking app to find that he had violated the conditions of his externment.

    According to the Pune police, this is the first-ever conviction made based on the findings of ExTra app (Externees Monitoring and Tracking System), which is a customised and modified version of a home quarantine monitoring mechanism.

    Tracking app helps court convict externed man

    Judicial magistrate M A Shaikh sentenced Shankar Babu Kailash Pandhekar to four months imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 500 on Thursday, said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner (crime) of Pune police.

    Migrant workers clash with police in Rajkot: Labourers move HC for bail

      Covid vaccine in India by August 15? India to have a vaccine by Independence Day? | Oneindia News

      "A history-sheeter, Pandhekar was externed by the Pune police. However, using ExTra app, we found that he had violated the conditions of his externment by entering the Pune police's jurisdiction," the official said.

      An offence was registered against him at Bibvewadi police station on June 30, a chargesheet was filed within two days, Singh said.

      In the last couple of months, the police developed ExTra, which is a customised and modified version of a home quarantine monitoring mechanism, which is used to track externed criminals.

      ExTra is a facial recognition and geographical location-based tracking system operationalised on an experimental basis, it was stated.

      More PUNE POLICE News

      Read more about:

      pune police

      Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 12:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 3, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue