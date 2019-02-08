TPSC recruitment 2019: Big vacancy announced for 100 posts

New Delhi, Feb 08: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) invited application for the post of 100 vacancies in lower division assistant cum typist at grade CI of the Tripura Secretariat service. Interested candidates can apply for on the official website, tpsc.nic.in on or before March 2, 2019.

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam followed by a type test. The written exam will constitute of 200 marks and type test will be for 50 marks. The written test will have two papers for 100 marks each.

Vacancy details:

Post Name L.D-Assistant Cum Typist

No Of TPSC Vacancy: 100

Pay Scale: 5700 - 24000/-

Qualification: 12th pass

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

TPSC Job Location: Tripura

TPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidates should have class 12 exam or equivalent from a recognised university or board with knowledge in typing with a speed of 40 words per minute and basic computer understanding.

Age limit: Candidate must be at least 18 years of age but not more than 40 years old. Relaxation of five years is allowed for candidates belonging to ST, SC, and PH category candidates.

TPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website, tpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on 'online application' in the left-hand side bar

Click on 'new registration' button

Fill the form and create a log-in id and user name

Log-in using the newly registered id and password

Fill the application form, upload documents and images

Make payment