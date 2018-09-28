Toyota Fortuner - India’s Favourite Premium SUV

When it comes to full-size seven-seater SUVs, the first name which comes to your mind would be the Toyota Fortuner; such is the popularity of the Toyota SUV on the Indian market. The Toyota Fortuner was launched in India in 2009 and since then, it has ruled the entire off-roader segment in the country. Toyota has achieved over a lakh happy customers and a market share of 60 per cent in the past few years.

It was in 2016 when Toyota launched the new second-generation Fortuner. The latest iteration of the Toyota Fortuner has got a dominant presence on the road and showcases an equally-impressive performance. The Fortuner is an ideal SUV for occasional off-road escapes and at the same time it is also capable of tackling the tight city traffic conditions with minimal effort.

Powering the seven-seater is either a 2.8-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol option. The diesel engine produces 174.5bhp and 420Nm of torque on the manual variant. The 6-speed automatic model produces the same power but the torque output stands at 450Nm. On the other hand, the petrol engine churns out 164bhp and 245Nm of torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

The diesel variant of the Toyota Fortuner is available in an all-wheel-drive format, making every path and terrain, an easy task. With a 29-degree approach and 25-degree departure angle, the Fortuner can easily handle rough terrains. The tough frame complements the overall capability of the SUV. The all-wheel-drive powertrain comes with high and low range modes so that no loose ground or tricky topography can trouble you.

Though the size of the vehicle can be intimidating, the Toyota Fortuner returns decent mileage figures. The petrol variant of the Fortuner offers a fuel economy of around 10km/l while the diesel can easily return around 12-14km/l.

The Toyota Fortuner is a premium SUV and the luxurious interiors come loaded with all the equipment you would ever need. The black and brown dual-tone cabin is quite elegant and the dashboard gets silver accents and wooden trims.

The Fortuner comes with a host of features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, automatic climate control with auto rear cooler, cruise control, large MID, cooled upper glove box and an optitron cool-blue combimeter with chrome accents. The two driving modes: Eco and Power, ensure that you will have the best efficiency at all times.

The soft upholstery, metallic accents and wood grain-patterned ornamentation further creates a sense of occasion whilst you are in the Fortuner. The 60:40 second-row seating with one-touch tumble ensures easy access to the comfortable third-row seats. The Fortuner can easily accommodate seven people and is one of the best in the business when it comes to third-row seating.

The Toyota Fortuner is also one of the safest SUVs in its segment with features such as seven airbags, vehicle stability control with brake assist, hill assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD and downhill assist control (only on 4WD model).

So, if you are planning to to buy a full-size seven-seater SUV, the Toyota Fortuner will be the perfect choice you can make. The versatile Fortuner, with its off-roading capabilities, spacious interior and a host of premium features, is everything you need to go for your next adventure.