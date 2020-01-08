Tourists advised not to travel to Shimla, Manali as heavy snowfall led to over 250 roads block

  • search
    Shimla, Jan 08: Government authorities on Wednesday advised visiters not to travel to popular tourist destinations Shimla and Manali as over 250 roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall, officials said.

    Reportedly, through a post on its Facebook page, the Shimla Police notified that all the roads leading towards the city are blocked.

    A view of snow-covered city following heavy snowfall in northern hill of Shimla.PTI Photo

    It will be appropriate not to travel till the opening of the roads, Shimla SP Omapati Jamwal said to PTI. The tourists have been stranded for several hours in Shimla because the roads are snow-bound.

    Fresh snowfall at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, chopper service suspended

    Similarly, the Kullu Police said the lower areas of Manali have been blocked due to heavy snowfall.

    Vehicles are also not allowed beyond green tax barrier, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said tp PTI. The Kullu Police, has meanwhile requested the people not to take their vehicles towards Manali till further instructions.

    As per the latest Meteorological (MeT) Department update, Shimla has received 20 cm snowfall between 5.30 pm on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday.

    Whereas, Dalhousie in Chamba district received 35 cm snowfall, followed by Manali in Kullu district (22 cm), Kalpa in Kinnaur district (16 cm) and Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong (8 cm), the department said. Kharapather witnessed 60 cm snowfall, Khadrala (33 cm), Gondola (18.5 cm), Theog (12 cm), Jubbal (7.5 cm) and Pooh (5 cm) during the period.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 15:55 [IST]
