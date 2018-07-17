Tourism sector generates 14.62 million job opportunities in the past four years

New Delhi, July 17: As per an estimate tourism sector alone has created 14.62 million job opportunities in the country in the past four years. Tourism sector in India is growing at a rapid pace. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism K J Alphons said that tourism sector provided opportunities to skilled as well as unskilled job seekers thereby providing employment to all sections of the society.

The tourism minister said that in order to promote the country abroad, the ministry has conducted several 'Incredible India Road Shows' in the US, Europe and a few upcoming ones in China and Nordic countries. He said that three theme-based 60 seconds Incredible India videos have been released so far and it has got a huge response in social media platforms.

The minister also said that more focus is given to the Cruise Tourism sector with the Tourism Ministry investing Rs. 100 crore and the Shipping Ministry contributing a corpus of Rs. 250 crore to the sector. The cruise ports are being developed at Mumbai where it is along with an entertainment complex, and also Cruise jetties in Goa, Cochin, Chennai and Visakhapatnam.

The Union minister said that tourism ministry was now focusing on promotional activities to bring the attention of tourists about the unexplored areas of North Eastern states of India, like the largest cave network of Asia which is in Meghalaya. Refuting the recent reports in the media on 'Safety of women in India', the Minister ascertained that India is safe for tourists and added that Ministry also has taken various initiatives to ensure safety and security of tourists.

The minister added that guidelines on Safety and Security of Tourists have been issued for States/UTs and 14 states already have tourist police in one form or the other.