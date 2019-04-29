Tough fight for man who seeks votes in the name of dead Jawans: Kejriwal on SP's Varanasi candidate

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 29: Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday welcomed Samajwadi Party's decision to field sacked jawan Tej Bahadur from Varanasi.

    Taking to twitter Kejriwal "congratulated" Akhilesh Yadav and said, "One one side the one who is pledging his life for India and fighting for the rights of the youth is someone who has lost his job. On the other hand is a candidate who takes away the jobs of the soldiers and asks for votes in the name of dead jawans"

    Samajwadi Party (SP) has formally announced that it is fileding former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur as the mahagathbandhan candidate from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Also Read | SP fields sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Singh against Modi in Varanasi

    The BSF constable, who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops, had already said he will would contest there.

    On April 22, SP fielded Shalini Yadav from Varanasi parliamentary constituency. Yadav is the daughter-in-law of former Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Shyam Lal Yadav.

    Varanasi will go to polls on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

    Varanasi Fact Check
    DEMOGRAPHICS
    POPULATION
    22,51,773
    POPULATION
    • RURAL
      34.54%
      RURAL
    • URBAN
      65.46%
      URBAN
    • SC
      10.13%
      SC
    • ST
      0.74%
      ST
    + More Details

