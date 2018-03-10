Touching: Biplab Deb touches Manik Sarkar’s feet at swearing-in, says 'we need his experience'

It was a touching gesture as Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb touched the feet of Manik Sarkar at the swearing-in ceremony. Deb said that his gesture of touching former Tripura CM, Sarkar's feet during the ceremony was because I respect our tradition. We need the experience of a veteran leader like him to run Tripura, Deb also said.
Deb took oath as the CM of the first BJP government in Tripura. The BJP win ended the 25-year-old Left rule in the state. Jishnu Deb Burman of the BJP was sworn in as the deputy chief minister along with seven other ministers.
The 48-year-old Deb had staked a claim before the Governor on March 6 to form the government. He assured that he would fulfil all the poll promises made by the party in 100 days. We will set a 100-day deadline and ensure that all the promises we made would be implemented in that time, Deb had also said.
OneIndia News