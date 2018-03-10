Touching: Biplab Deb touches Manik Sarkar’s feet at swearing-in, says 'we need his experience'

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb touches Manik Sarkar's feet | Oneindia News

It was a touching gesture as Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb touched the feet of Manik Sarkar at the swearing-in ceremony. Deb said that his gesture of touching former Tripura CM, Sarkar's feet during the ceremony was because I respect our tradition. We need the experience of a veteran leader like him to run Tripura, Deb also said.

Deb took oath as the CM of the first BJP government in Tripura. The BJP win ended the 25-year-old Left rule in the state. Jishnu Deb Burman of the BJP was sworn in as the deputy chief minister along with seven other ministers.

The 48-year-old Deb had staked a claim before the Governor on March 6 to form the government. He assured that he would fulfil all the poll promises made by the party in 100 days. We will set a 100-day deadline and ensure that all the promises we made would be implemented in that time, Deb had also said.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.