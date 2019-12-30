  • search
    Total tree, forest cover in India increased by 5,188 sq km: Govt

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 30: The total tree and forest cover in the country increased by 5,188 square kilometer in the last two years, said the India State of Forest Report 2019 which was released on Monday by Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

    While releasing the report, Prakash Javadekar said that there is an increase of 42.6 million tonnes in the carbon stock of the country as compared to the last assessment of 2017.

    Union minister Prakash JavadekarUnion Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (C) along with officials releases the India State of Forest Report 2019, in New Delhi
    Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (C) along with officials releases the 'India State of Forest Report 2019, in New Delhi

    "This report gives us confidence that we are on track to achieve our Paris Agreement goals," Prakash Javadekar said.

    Prakash Javadekar also said that the current assessment shows a decrease of forest cover to the extent of 765 sq km (0.45 per cent) in northeast India region.

    Sena betrayed people by siding with corrupt Cong: Prakash Javadekar

    Except Assam and Tripura, all states in the region show decrease in forest cover.

    The mangrove cover in the country has increased by 54 sq km (1.10 per cent) as compared to the previous assessment, he said.

    Read more about:

    prakash javadekar trees forests

