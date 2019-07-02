Total Solar Eclipse 2019 today: Do’s and Don’ts, Everything you need to know

New Delhi, July 02: A total solar eclipse is set to grace the skies once again today, two years after the 'Great American Eclipse'. Skywatchers will be able to witness the solar eclipse 2019 in parts of Chile and Argentina.

But do not worry, if you are in another part of the world. There are a number of ways you can watch it safely from the comfort of your home or office in India or around the world.

The total solar eclipse will take place at 10:25 pm (Indian Time). Lasting up to four minutes and 33 seconds, the Sun will be completely hidden by the shadow of the Moon.

What is the total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse involves complete blockage of the sunlight and can only be seen from a specific area on the earth's surface that lies on the path of totality. This is different from Solar eclipse as in solar eclipse when Moon passes between Sun and Earth, it blocks the light and a shadow appears on earth's surface and it can be seen from various locations.

Where will it happen?

This time the Total solar eclipse will only be visible in Chile and Argentina along with a large remote area of South Pacific. A partial eclipse will be visible in neighbouring countries including Uruguay, Paraguay, Ecuador, and Brazil. Unfortunately, the solar eclipse won't be visible in India.

Total Solar Eclipse: What to do

One should not look directly at the sun as the sunlight can damage one's eyes and cause blindness.

Using a homemade pinhole camera is the safest way to watch an eclipse.

Use specially made eclipse watching eye glasses, but remember they should not be scratched.

In places where there will be a partial eclipse, never view the Sun directly.

Total Solar Eclipse: What not to do

One should avoid eating food and drinking water during the eclipse.

Commencing any auspicious task must be avoided.

Don't use ordinary sunglasses, smoked glass, X-ray film, stacks of negative film to view the eclipse.

Never look at the sun directly through a telephoto lens of a camera or through a telescope, it can burn your eyes.

Never look at the reflection of an eclipse in water, colored or otherwise.