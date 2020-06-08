Total lockdown in Mizoram till June 22

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Aizawl, June 08: Cities and towns in Mizoram will be placed under a complete lockdown for two weeks starting Monday midnight because of a spike in coronavirus cases, but there could be "area-wise moderation", particularly in rural areas, a health department official said.

A consultative meeting of ministers, association of doctors, churches, NGOs, local and village councils chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga unanimously decided to impose a total lockdown till June 22 to contain the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, the official said.

The chief minister told the meeting that a complete lockdown with "area-wise moderation" was essential to contain the virus as there were instances of violation of present lockdown rules in many areas, which might lead to a community spread.

"The total lockdown will be imposed in strict manner in all cities and towns. However, certain areas especially in rural areas will be relaxed depending on the need of the people and essentiality of the area," he said.

Zoramthanga said Mizoram, like rest of the world, is going through a critical time due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The northeastern state on Monday reported eight coronavirus cases, taking the tally from 1 to 42 in a week. The meeting also agreed to limit home quarantine facility to persons with exceptional cases, the official said.

It decided to increase the quarantine period from the existing 14 days to 21 days, he said. The state-level task force on COVID-19 or state executive committee of the State Disaster Management Authority will prepare fresh guidelines for the total lockdown, which will be issued on Monday night.

Zoramthanga said the government would conduct a sample test on as many returnees as possible with the help of RT-PCR machines. All the patients who reported COVID-19 positive in the last seven days are aged between 21-30 and Delhi returnees.

They have been placed under quarantine since their arrival to the state. Of the 8 patients, 5 are from Champhai district near Myanmar border, 2 from Khawzawl district and 1 from south Mizorams Siaha district. They have been shifted to COVID-19 care centre in their respective districts, officials said.