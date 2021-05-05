Total lockdown in Karnataka after May 12? With 3L active cases, Bengaluru Covid situation turns grim

Will be forced to consider total lockdown if people don't follow curbs: Punjab CM

Bengaluru, May 05: With the steep rise in Covid-19 cases despite one week of curfew, the Karnataka govt is contemplating imposing a complete lockdown in the state for two weeks post-May 12.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 44,631 new COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths, taking the caseload and fatalities to 16,90,934 and 16,538 respectively, the health department said.

Bengaluru Urban district, which is the main contributor of daily spike in cases, now has 3,01,712 active cases.The city reported 20,870 infections and 132 deaths on Tuesday. Cumulatively, Bengaluru has 8,40,274 cases and 6,845 deaths.

The cabinet met on Tuesday to discuss the outcome of the present curfew. CM Yediyurappa told reporters that the cabinet will take a stock of the situation on May 12 and decide on the possibility of imposing a lockdown thereafter.

On the other hand, an expert panel has been suggesting the CM go in for a complete lockdown without any relaxation till May end so that the pandemic starts receding by mid-June in other districts.