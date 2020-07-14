  • search
    Total lockdown in Bengaluru from today: What remains open, what stays closed

    Bengaluru, July 14: With a spike in COVID-19 cases, Bengaluru will be under complete lockdown from 8pm on Tuesday till 5am on July 22.

    However, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said that there is no plan to extend the lockdown beyond July 22. He urged people to cooperate and not pay heed to rumors.

    Bengaluru reported a record 47 fatalities and 1,315 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, which took the city's virus-related death toll to 322 and number of active cases to 15,052.

    The total number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 41,000-mark as 2738 new cases were reported on Monday.

    What remains open:

    Shops milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 am to 12 pm in the city

    Hotels and restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away or home delivery of food items only.

    Only flights and trains already scheduled will continue to operate during the Lockdown period and the tickets shall serve as passes for movement of the passengers.

    The inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles is allowed only in cases of emergencies or for permitted activities.

    Those going to work for permitted activities can use their organisation ID cards to commute.

    Regarding construction activities continuation of works was allowed in projects, where workers are available on site.

    All the exceptions in the guidelines are applicable only in areas that are outside the containment zones.

    What remains shut

    All places of worship shall be closed to the public, and religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

    Opening of theatres, malls, bars, gyms, swimming pools is not permitted.

    Public transportation services will remain suspended during the period, which include buses (KSRTC, BMTC, Private), Metro rail services, Taxis (including auto rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators, except those hired for emergency and as permitted in these guidelines.

    Most government offices will be closed except those providing essential services and engaged in COVID works, while Secretariat Offices in Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha will work with 50 per cent strength.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 0:36 [IST]
