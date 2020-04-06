Total coronavirus confirmed cases in India reaches 4,281, death toll rises to 111

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 06: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday reported an increase 704 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest rise recorded so far. The total number of cases rose to 4,281 and including 3,851 active cases. The death toll stands at 111.

Meanwhile, a five-member team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected exhibits from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin. At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month.

So far, over 400 coronavirus positive cases and about 15 deaths in India have been detected which are linked to the religious congregation held at the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in mid-March.