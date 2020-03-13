Total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in India spikes to 81

New Delhi, Mar 13: Health Ministry on Friday while briefing media said that the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus stands at 81. Of these, 3 from Kerala were treated and discharged. In addition, seven more from Safdarjung have also recovered.

Speaking to media persons, Harsh Vardhan said, '' Government of India, along with States/UTs, has taken several preemptive, timely and proactive measures for prevention, containment and management of #COVID19.''

'' Continuous review and monitoring of the situation at the highest political and administrative levels has led to decisive actions taken in public interest such as travel restrictions, suspension of visas and self-quarantine measures,'' he further said.

'' Early establishment of point of entry surveillance and universal screening of passengers at airports and vessels at seaports, evacuation of Indian citizens from #COVID19 affected countries, '' Vardhan said.

'' Adequate laboratory and quarantine facilities, have contributed significantly towards management of #COVID19 in the country. All essential facilities like community surveillance, quarantine, isolation wards, adequate PPEs, trained manpower, rapid response teams are being strengthened further in all States and UTs, '' the health ministry said.

'' So far, the Government of India has evacuated 1031 persons including 48 nationals from countries such as Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru. Till date, 890 evacuees from #COVID19 affected countries have been discharged after 14 days isolation and having tested negative as per protocols," he said.

''654 evacuees from Wuhan, China on 1st February and 3rd February 2020 were discharged on 18th February 2020. 124 evacuees from Japan and 112 evacuees from #China have been discharged today after having tested negative for #COVID19 in the second round of tests,'' he said.

India has spared no effort to get our people back from any major #COVID affected country. GoI has sent scientists, equipment for labs, reagents & brought back samples for testing from these countries.

So far 1199 samples have been collected in #Iran and brought to #India for testing.

Government operated an Air Force flight to bring 58 passengers from Iran on 10th March 2020, facilitated Mahan Air flight to bring back people from Iran. Today one flight with 44 passengers has landed in Mumbai.

These passengers are being kept in quarantine at the Navy facility in Mumbai. Another Mahan Air flight is expected to land tomorrow in Delhi.

Government is even prepared to operate special flights to bring back Indians who have tested negative and are coordinating treatment of positive people in Iran as per protocol.

Government has sent a team of four doctors from #MoHFW to #Rome. They have just reached #Rome with sufficient material and reagents to collect samples of Indians there for onward testing in India.

In addition, we have screened 11,71,061 passengers screened from 10,876 flights at 30 designated airports. 3,062 passengers and 583 contacts were identified and referred to IDSP and designated hospitals.

Government has brought 42,296 passengers under community surveillance, out of which 2,559 were symptomatic and 522 hospitalized including 17 foreign nationals.

25,504 passengers have been additionally screened at major and minor seaports, and more than 14 lakh people screened at land ports.

As of today, 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in the country. Of these, 3 from #Kerala were treated and discharged. In addition, seven more from Safdarjung have also recovered. Of these confirmed cases, 64 cases are of Indian nationals, 16 Italian nationals and 1 Canadian national. Contact tracing of these cases is being actively pursued. So far, this has led to identification of more than 4000 contacts who have been put under surveillance.