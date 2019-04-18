  • search
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Tortured in jail for confession’: Sadhvi Pragya breaks down while narrating her ordeal

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Apr 18: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, on Thursday broke down while narrating how she was "tortured" while in custody of the police facing trial in the Malegaon bomb blast case.

    File photo of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur
    File photo of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

    "They wanted me to say that I carried out an explosion and killed Muslims...I was beaten through day and night. They used spiked belts to beat me up in the jail after illegal detention...They abused me and threatened me to strip naked," said Sadhvi Pragya on Thursday, according to news agency ANI.

    She broke down during her address to the BJP workers in Bhopal, where the party cadres shouted chants of "jai shri Ram" (glory to Lord Ram).

    Complaint against Sadhvi Pragya Singh's candidature for LS polls

    Thakur accused the Congress of falsely accusing her in the 2008 Malegaon blast in which seven people were killed and over 100 injured when a bomb went off near a mosque.

    "The Congress has linked Hindus with terrorism, called them terrorists and harassed a woman. I am not recalling my pain before you but all I am saying is that no sister should undergo what I have faced," said Sadhvi Pragya.

    An accused in the Malegaon Blast case, Sadhvi Pragya faces a number of charges although the charge under MCOCA has been dropped by an NIA court. She joined BJP earlier this week and has been named as the party candidate to fight Congress' Digvijaya Singh. Her selection has been widely seen as controversial with political rivals raising concerns aplenty.

    Bhopal Fact Check
    ELECTORS
    Electors
    21,08,031
    • MALE
      11,04,355
      MALE
    • FEMALE
      10,03,504
      FEMALE
    • TRANSGENDER
      172
      TRANSGENDER
    + More Details

    More BHOPAL News

    Read more about:

    sadhvi pragya singh thakur bhopal lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 22:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue