Toppling of statues: MHA asks states to be vigilant; PM 'strongly' disapproves such incidents

The centre on Wednesday said that there have been many incidents of toppling of statues reported from certain parts of the country. MHA has taken serious notes of such incidents of vandalism.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Home Minister in this regard & has expressed his strong disapproval of such incidents.

MHA has also asked the states that they must take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents. ''Persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of law,'' the MHA said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a statue of Lenin was destroyed at South Tripura's Belonia town with the help of a bulldozer. The violence followed the BJP's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tripura, where a 25-year Communist government was ousted.

Sporadic violence and clashes between rival political groups were also reported in different parts of Tripura after the election results were declared on Saturday.

Also, in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, a statue of social activist and rationalist leader EVR Periyar was vandalised on Tuesday night.

