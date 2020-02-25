  • search
    Top world leaders who visited the iconic Taj Mahal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday evening visited the iconic Taj Mahal as they marvelled at the famed 17th century Mughal-era mausoleum built as a monument of love.

    Trump, accompanied by his wife, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived here from Ahmedabad.

    Donald Trump and Melania Trump
    Donald Trump and Melania Trump

    "The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian Culture!' Thank You, India," the US President and First Lady jointly wrote in the visitors' book before signing it.

    The couple spent about an hour at the monument that was built over a period of nearly 20 years by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal who died in 1631.

    The Taj Mahal, which was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal who died in 1631, has been refurbished for the visit.

    After Dwight David Eisenhower (1959) and Bill Clinton (2000), he became the third US President to visit the Taj Mahal.

    Prior to him, a host of other world leaders, presidents, prime ministers, chancellors and the rich and famous personalities have visited Agra to admire the marble marvel.

    Among the world leaders who have visited the Taj Mahal over the decades, include Russian President Vladimir Putin and wife Lyudmila Putina (1999), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara (2018), Chinese President Hu Jintao and his wife Liu Yongqing (2006), Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf and his wife Begum Sehba (2001), and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie and three children (2018).

    Queen Elizabeth II of England had visited Taj in 1961 on her India visit. She had arrived in an open-top car and waved to a cheering crowd.

    Niciolas Sarkozy visited it twice as French President, once alone in 2008 and then in 2010 in the company of Carla Bruni.

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations on January 26, visited the Taj after the grand event and praised its beauty.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 0:29 [IST]
