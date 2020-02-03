Top UP cop adopts daughter of hostage-taker killed by police, wants her to become IPS officer

Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Feb 03: A senior police officer of Uttar Pradesh has came up as a saviour for a one-year-old toddler. The top cop said on Monday that he will adopt the girl child, the daughter of the man who was shot dead by police last week after he held hostage 23 children and his wife hostage at his house at a village in Farrukhabad district of West UP.

Reportedly, the mother of the child was thrashed by villagers after the incident, who later died at a hospital.

However, the toddler is currently under treatment at a hospital in Farukkhabad and is being looked after by women constables.

On Thursday, a murder accused, Subhash Batham who was out on bail, triggered panic among villagers by holding 23 children of the village along with his wife hostage at his own house.

According to police, the accused who was out on bail had invited some children from the village on the pretext of celebrating his daughter's birthday at his home. Once the children were inside, he held hostage to all of them including his own wife and daughter at gunpoint.

As per the police he died after police shot him after a 10-hour long standoff.

On Monday, Mohit Aggarwal, a senior police officer from Kanpur said he would adopt Batham's one-year-old daughter, Gauri who became orphan in the incident.

The officer said that he wanted the little girl to grow up and become an IPS officer. And he, therefore, will bear Gauri's educational and all other expenses till she becomes self-reliant.

He also added that the toddler will be adopted and we will send to a good boarding school. And he will keep her under his own supervision.