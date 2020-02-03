  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Top UP cop adopts daughter of hostage-taker killed by police, wants her to become IPS officer

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Feb 03: A senior police officer of Uttar Pradesh has came up as a saviour for a one-year-old toddler. The top cop said on Monday that he will adopt the girl child, the daughter of the man who was shot dead by police last week after he held hostage 23 children and his wife hostage at his house at a village in Farrukhabad district of West UP.

    Reportedly, the mother of the child was thrashed by villagers after the incident, who later died at a hospital.

    Top UP cop adopts daughter of hostage-taker killed by police, wants her to become IPS officer
    Representational Image

    However, the toddler is currently under treatment at a hospital in Farukkhabad and is being looked after by women constables.

    Wife of UP hostage-taker lynched by locals after cops rescued 23 children

    On Thursday, a murder accused, Subhash Batham who was out on bail, triggered panic among villagers by holding 23 children of the village along with his wife hostage at his own house.

    According to police, the accused who was out on bail had invited some children from the village on the pretext of celebrating his daughter's birthday at his home. Once the children were inside, he held hostage to all of them including his own wife and daughter at gunpoint.

    As per the police he died after police shot him after a 10-hour long standoff.

    On Monday, Mohit Aggarwal, a senior police officer from Kanpur said he would adopt Batham's one-year-old daughter, Gauri who became orphan in the incident.

    The officer said that he wanted the little girl to grow up and become an IPS officer. And he, therefore, will bear Gauri's educational and all other expenses till she becomes self-reliant.

    He also added that the toddler will be adopted and we will send to a good boarding school. And he will keep her under his own supervision.

    More UP POLICE News

    Read more about:

    up police adopted

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X