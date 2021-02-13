Top terrorist associated with Lashkar’s proxy TRF wanted for killing of BJP leaders arrested

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 13: The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist involved in the killing of 3 BJP activists last year in Kulgam.

The Anantnag police in a midnight operation made the arrest in the Samba Sector with the help of the local police. The arrested operative has been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Rather.

Rather is associated with The Resistance Front, a wing of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The police say that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Resistance Front were behind the killing of a BJP leader and two of his associates last year.

In July The Resistance Front, a little known proxy of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has claimed responsibility for the killing of BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and brother at Bandipore, Jammu and Kashmir.

The first time that the agencies got to know about this group was in March 2020, when the police busted a module of The Resistance Front." The module was busted on April 23, 2020 at Sopore and it was found back then, it was linked to the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that this group has cropped up for a variety of reasons. The Hizbul Mujahideen, the local outfit in J&K is on the verge of a shut down. With most of its top leaders killed by the security forces, the group has not been able to draw inspiration among the youth.