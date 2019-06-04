Top ten terrorists: After Shah takes over, MHA prepares new hit-list for Kashmir

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 04: The Ministry of Home Affairs has prepared a list of top ten terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The list has been prepared after taking inputs from the intelligence agencies and the security personnel. The list includes the names of those terrorists who are part of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Girlfriends, fancy clothes, gadgets: Why many Hizbul terrorists pick the gun

Top ten terrorists on the hit-list:

1. Riyaz Naikoo alias Mohammed Bin Qasim

A ++ category

Involved in terror activities since 2010.

2. Wasim Ahmed alias Osama

District Commander

Lashkar-e-Tayiba

3. Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Maulvi

Hizbul Mujahideen

Active in Anantnag.

4.Mehrazuddin

District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Baramulla.

5. Dr. Saifullah alias Saifullah Mir alias Dr. Saif

Actively trying to increase the cadre of Hizbul Mujahideen in Srinagar.

6. Arshad ul Haq

A ++ category

District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Pulwama

7. Hafiz Omar

Operational commander of JeM

Resident of Pakistan

8. Zaheed Sheikh alias Omar Afghani

Jaish-e-Mohammed

Fought against NATO forces in Afghanistan

9. Javed Matoo alias Faisal alias Shakib alias Musab

Divisional Commander of Al Badar in North Kashmir

10. Ezaz Ahmad Malik

Recently appointed as the District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kupwara