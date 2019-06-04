Top ten terrorists: After Shah takes over, MHA prepares new hit-list for Kashmir
New Delhi, June 04: The Ministry of Home Affairs has prepared a list of top ten terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.
The list has been prepared after taking inputs from the intelligence agencies and the security personnel. The list includes the names of those terrorists who are part of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Girlfriends, fancy clothes, gadgets: Why many Hizbul terrorists pick the gun
Top ten terrorists on the hit-list:
1. Riyaz Naikoo alias Mohammed Bin Qasim
A ++ category
Involved in terror activities since 2010.
2. Wasim Ahmed alias Osama
District Commander
Lashkar-e-Tayiba
3. Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Maulvi
Hizbul Mujahideen
Active in Anantnag.
4.Mehrazuddin
District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Baramulla.
5. Dr. Saifullah alias Saifullah Mir alias Dr. Saif
Actively trying to increase the cadre of Hizbul Mujahideen in Srinagar.
6. Arshad ul Haq
A ++ category
District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Pulwama
7. Hafiz Omar
Operational commander of JeM
Resident of Pakistan
8. Zaheed Sheikh alias Omar Afghani
Jaish-e-Mohammed
Fought against NATO forces in Afghanistan
9. Javed Matoo alias Faisal alias Shakib alias Musab
Divisional Commander of Al Badar in North Kashmir
10. Ezaz Ahmad Malik
Recently appointed as the District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kupwara