    Top ten terrorists: After Shah takes over, MHA prepares new hit-list for Kashmir

    New Delhi, June 04: The Ministry of Home Affairs has prepared a list of top ten terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Top ten terrorists: After Shah takes over, MHA prepares new hit-list for Kashmir
    Representational Image

    The list has been prepared after taking inputs from the intelligence agencies and the security personnel. The list includes the names of those terrorists who are part of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

    Girlfriends, fancy clothes, gadgets: Why many Hizbul terrorists pick the gun

    Top ten terrorists on the hit-list:

    1.Riyaz Naiku alias Mohammed Bin Qasim

    A ++ category

    Involved in terror activities since 2010.

    2.Wasim Ahmed alias Osama

    District Commander, Lashkar-e-Tayiba

    3.Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Maulvi

    Hizbul Mujahideen

    Active in Anantnag.

    4.Mehrazuddin

    District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Baramulla.

    5.Dr. Saifullah alias Saifullah Mir alias Dr. Saif

    Actively trying to increase the cadre of Hizbul Mujahideen in Srinagar.

    6.Arshad ul Haq

    A ++ category

    District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Pulwama

    7.Hafiz Omar

    Operational commander of JeM

    Resident of Pakistan

    8.Zaheed Sheikh alias Omar Afghani

    Jaish-e-Mohammed

    Fought against NATO forces in Afghanistan

    9.Javed Matoo alias Faisal alias Shakib alias Musab

    Divisional Commander of Al Badar in North Kashmir

    10.Ezaz Ahmad Malik

    Recently appointed as the District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kupwara

