    Top ten coronavirus affected countries in the world

    New Delhi, June 23: The world is seeing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. As of now, the total cases are at 9,192,309 and the death toll world wide is 474,444. The total number of recoveries is 4,939,295.

    Top ten coronavirus affected countries in the world
    Representational Image

    The total number of active cases is 3,778,570 and 3,720,665 are in mild condition. Now let us take a look at the top ten countries affected by coronavirus.

      Top ten coronavirus affected countries:

      USA: 2,388,153

      Brazil: 1,111,348

      Russia: 592,280

      India: 440,450

      UK: 305,289

      Spain: 293,584

      Peru: 257,447

      Chile: 246,963

      Italy: 238,720

      Iran: 207,525

