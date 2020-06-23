For Quick Alerts
Top ten coronavirus affected countries in the world
India
New Delhi, June 23: The world is seeing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. As of now, the total cases are at 9,192,309 and the death toll world wide is 474,444. The total number of recoveries is 4,939,295.
The total number of active cases is 3,778,570 and 3,720,665 are in mild condition. Now let us take a look at the top ten countries affected by coronavirus.
Top ten coronavirus affected countries:
USA: 2,388,153
Brazil: 1,111,348
Russia: 592,280
India: 440,450
UK: 305,289
Spain: 293,584
Peru: 257,447
Chile: 246,963
Italy: 238,720
Iran: 207,525