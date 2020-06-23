Top ten coronavirus affected countries in the world

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 23: The world is seeing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. As of now, the total cases are at 9,192,309 and the death toll world wide is 474,444. The total number of recoveries is 4,939,295.

The total number of active cases is 3,778,570 and 3,720,665 are in mild condition. Now let us take a look at the top ten countries affected by coronavirus.

Top ten coronavirus affected countries:

USA: 2,388,153

Brazil: 1,111,348

Russia: 592,280

India: 440,450

UK: 305,289

Spain: 293,584

Peru: 257,447

Chile: 246,963

Italy: 238,720

Iran: 207,525