  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Top takeaways from Modi-Xi seaside summit

    By Shreya
    |

    Mamallapuram, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded the informal meeting on a cordial note on Saturday. at a beach resort in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram the leaders discussed trade, defence, people to people contact and terror threat.

    Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping
    Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping
    • The significant outcome of the second Modi-Xi informal summit included setting up of a new high-level mechanism to boost trade and investment.
    • China's assurance to address India's concerns in negotiations for the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), security cooperation and additional confidence building measures to main peace on border.
    • The Kashmir issue was not raised or discussed during the deliberations, but said the Chinese leader briefed Modi about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Beijing earlier in the week.
    • The two leaders had an in-depth exchange of views in a friendly atmosphere on overarching, long-term and strategic issues of global and regional importance.
    • The Chennai Connect will lead to the start of a new era of cooperation between the two countries.
    • Both leaders agreed that it was important to deal with challenges of terrorism and radicalisation in an increasingly complex world.
    • Modi and Xi also agreed to take measures on improving the mutual trust between the militaries of the two nations. In this connection, an invitation to Indian Defence Minister to visit China was extended by Xi.
    • President Xi spoke of greater facilitation for yatris going to the Mansarovar Yatra.
    • Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted President Xi Jinping's invitation to visit China for a third informal summit next year.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi xi jinping

    Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 18:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue