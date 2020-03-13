  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 13: The police on Thursday arrested two members of the Popular Front of India for their alleged involvement in communal riots amid anti-CAA protests in the North East Delhi, in which over 50 persons were killed, officials said.

    The accused have been identified as PFI president Parvez and secretary Iliyas, they said.

    Top PFI members arrested in connection with Delhi riots

    The two were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, the officials said.

    PFI member arrested for spreading false propaganda

      NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 13th, 2020

      The police had on Monday arrested 33-year-old Mohammad Danish, a PFI member and a resident of Trilokpuri, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in North East Delhi.

      Sources said some documents recovered from him also established the PFI role in providing logistical and financial support to protesters.

      It was through these documents that police came to know of the roles of Parvez and Iliyas in the riots.

      Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
