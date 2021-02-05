YouTube
    Top OWG of JeM arrested in Delhi

    New Delhi, Feb 05: The police has arrested a top over ground worker of the Jaish-e-Mohammad from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

    Munib Sofi

    Munib Sofi of Bijbehara was arrested by the Kulgam police after he deported to India from Qatar. He was working for a Pakistan terrorist, Waleed Bhai. It may be recalled that Waleed was killed in an encounter at Kulgam last year.

    In July last year, the security forces gunned down Waleed, who was an IED expert. He was among the three terrorists killed in the encounter with the Police, Army and CRPF in Kulgam.

    Story first published: Friday, February 5, 2021, 14:34 [IST]
