  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Top official explains why COVID-19 deaths are occurring in Karnataka

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 11: Most COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka occur when infected elderly people, those with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) or any other symptoms delay reaching designated hospitals, a top official said.

    Top official explains why COVID-19 deaths are occurring in Karnataka

    Munish Moudgil, chief of COVID-19 War Room in the state, said most of those infected with the virus is brought to COVID-19 designated hospitals at a very late stage and recovery then becomes extremely tough.

    Unlock 1.0: Karnataka issues guidelines for reopening of temples, asks people above 65 to avoid

    He said that about 65 percent of deceased patients are those who suffer from SARI and are aged above 60. The death rate due to SARI is 43 percent for those in the 40-60 age group, he said, releasing data on coronavirus deaths, to reporters. In the same age group, the mortality due to Influenza-like Illness (ILI) was 17.4 percent, whereas it is 11.1 percent among people aged above 60.

    He also said that 25 percent of symptomatic patients aged above 60 succumb to the virus, while it was 10.7 percent in the 40 -60 age group.

    The fatalities among those aged 60 are high even if they are asymptomatic, said Moudgil, who is the secretary in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms. He said the average number of days spent at these hospitals by those who recovered is about 15 days, compared to 3.5 days for those who died of the virus.

    "Hence persons who are elderly and who have comorbidities or who have SARI must reach designated COVID-19 hospitals at the earliest," Moudgil said.

    As of date, Karnataka has reported 69 COVID-19 deaths As many as 6,041 people have tested positive for COVID- 19, including 2,862 discharges and 3,108 active cases.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus death toll karnataka

    Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 9:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue