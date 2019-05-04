Top naxal with Rs 16 lakh reward behind Gadchiroli attack

  • search
    Mumbai, May 04: The police have named a top naxal leaders among others in its FIR that was filed in the aftermath of the Gadchiroli attack which claimed 16 lives on Wednesday.

    The police said that it has named Bhaskar, the North Commander of the CPI (Maoist) and 40 others in its FIR. They have been booked for murder and conspiracy, the police also said. The police have also invoked the provisions under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against the naxalites.

    Mangled remains of a police vehicle, carrying 16 security personnel that was allegedly blasted by Maoists using IED, in Gadchiroli
    Bhaskar is a top naxal and is on the most wanted list. He has been active now for 15 years and also carries a reward of Rs 16 lakh on his head. He was behind both the planning and the logistics relating to the attack.

    Lack of intel led to Gadchiroli naxal attack

    Investigations show that after a lull of three years, the naxalites were aiming to make a comeback in Gadchiroli. The police say that the explosive material recovered from the site has been sent for forensic examination.

    Saturday, May 4, 2019, 5:28 [IST]
