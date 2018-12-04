Top leadership of Pakistan speaks the same language but claims disagreement with each other

New Delhi, Dec 4: Narrow perspective and attempt to pull each others down will take India and Pakistan nowhere. They themselves are responsible for deteriorating relations and of course cross-border terrorism being the important one. But the way Kartarpur Corridor issue was handled by Pakistan leadership, it clearly indicates that they are not interested in solving the problem. They are just looking for transient gains of embarrassing India.

The first unprovoked statement came from Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mahmood Qureshi when he said that India was trapped in 'googly' of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and was forced to send two of its ministers. Few days after Pakistan Foreign Minister's 'googly remark' against the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan President Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi has triggered another controversy by terming Kartarpur move as 'a great chaal'. He made this remark in an interview to a Pakistani channel. Qureshi's controversial comments drew sharp criticism from India with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj saying his comments exposed him and that Pakistan has 'no respect for Sikh sentiments'.

Also Read | To ensure presence of Indian govt at Kartarpur, Imran Khan bowled a googly says Pak FM

Though Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan distanced himself from his foreign minister's statement and ruled out it being any 'googly' but the damage is done in already delicate relations between the two countries. Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal dared action against the foreign minister if the Pakistan PM does not agree with him. But strategic experts feel that Imran Khan himself was neither better at the ground breaking ceremony as his entire speech was political one which has got very less to do with the religious event.

Experts say that Pakistan's foreign policy is handled by the Pakistan Army and whatever Imran Khan was saying at the time of ground breaking, what did the Qureishi say or for that matter the President of Pakistan had said in his interview is the unstated but actual state policy of Pakistan towards India. All the three top brass of the country - the President, the Prime Minister and the foreign minister - cannot commit mistake at the same time on the same issue. So this was a planned move with its advantages and disadvantages.

Sources said that Pakistan is already discredited country so its reputation does not matter if it gets beating but a bad move by India could give Pakistan a chance to tom tom but somehow they failed this time round again. Moreover, the biggest problem with Pakistan at the moment is that they have neither money to fund terrorists for separate Khalistan nor for terrorism in Kashmir. Most of the adds that the country was getting from the US was being spent on this but the US has withheld it now. One thing that Pakistan knows very well that this is an election time for India and during this time India cannot give any such indication that gives out a message of country being weak. So there is no point talks getting started. It will happen only after general elections in India are over.

Also Read | Peace initiative has always come first from Pakistan, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

So just to avoid embarrassment on these developments, Pakistan has set up an Immigration Centre at the border which is being welcomed by all but there is lot more needed to be done for this and if relations between both the country does not remain normal movement at this corridor will not be allowed.