  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Top Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist killed in J&K

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: A top Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist has been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The terrorist who was killed was classified as Category A. He was active in the Valley for several years.

    Top Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist killed in J&K
    Representational Image

    The encounter broke out between the terrorists and a joint team of the 34 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF. Prior to the encounter, the security forces along with the local police cordoned off the area and evacuated civilians at the Mirwani village.

    J&K: Hardline separatist's son among two terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar city

    It may be recalled that earlier this month, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was killed in an encounter at Beighpora in Awantipora.

    The forces had launched a search operation, following which the gun battle broke out in Beighpora in South Kashmir. The operation was launched after the forces received a tip-off about the presence of top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

    In the past two months several operations have been launched in Kashmir. However, in the last three days, eight security personnel have been martyred in different encounters.

    Naikoo, 35 was the oldest surviving members of the Hizbul and was categorised as an A++ terrorist. Naikoo was dreaded and was responsible for the killing of several police personnel in the valley.

    More LASHKAR E TAYIBA News

    Read more about:

    lashkar e tayiba terrorist encounter

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue