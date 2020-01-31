Top Khalistan terrorist Happy PhD cremated in Pakistan

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: Top Khalistan terrorist, Harmeet Singh has been cremated in Pakistan. He was cremated in the presence a superintendent rank police officer and the station house officer of the Dera Chahal station.

The cremation took place at the Babu Say Chowk cremation grounds. While the parents of the slain terrorist had urged that his body be returned, officials had indicated that it would not happen.

Top sources tell OneIndia the body was not returnedvowing to the fact that Singh was living under a fake identity at the Nankana Sahib in Punjab, Pakistan.

The Punjab police had got nine red corner notices issued against him. He was killed by a local gang over a financial dispute that stemmed out of a drug deal, sources said. The source said that he was shot by a local gang near the Dera Chahal Gurudwara near Lahore.

Harmeet alias Happy PhD took over as the chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force in 2014 after the outfit's boss Harminder Mintoo was arrested by the Punjab Police from Thailand. Mintoo had managed to escape from jail, but he was arrested again. He died of a cardiac arrest in 2018.

Singh, who was killed was living in Pakistan for the past 20 years under the patronage of the ISI. Singh was accused of radicalising the youth in Punjab. He would raise funds for the terrorist group and was a key player in the narcotics world.