Not the desired traction, but ISI and its Indian stooges continue to push the Khalistan movement

Top Khalistan movement conspirator held by NIA in Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: An absconding Khalistan terrorist Gurjeet Singh Nijjar, who was hiding in Cyprus (Europe) was arrested at New Delhi Airport by the National Investigation Agency.

A case had been registered in 2019 against an accused Harpal Singh under Section 3 & 25 of the Arms Act, 1959 read with sections 37 & 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and section 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Investigations revealed that the absconding accused Gurjeet Singh Nijjar was the main conspirator of this case. Gurjeet Singh Nijjar, Harpal Singh and Moin Khan were active on Social Media platforms and hatched a criminal conspiracy to revive Sikh militancy with the aim of forming of a separate state of Khalistan.

Investigation further revealed that as part of the conspiracy of separate 'Khalistan State' the accused used to post videos and images and would priases of Jagtar Singh Hawara (a convicted accused in assassination of Beant Singh, Former Chief Minister of Punjab).

NIA chargesheets top Khalistan movement terrorist

They would also post images and videos of Operation Blue Star of 1984 and pro-Khalistani posts related to the proscribed organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with sole intention of motivating like-minded Sikh youths and others to join the Khalistan "movement".

Investigation has also revealed that Moin Khan was in Tihar Jail during 2013 to 2016 and during this period Khan developed contact with Jagtar Singh Hawara, and shown his willingness to work for him and shared his contact number with him.

Subsequently, as planned, accused Moin Khan sent friend request to Facebook ID "Khalistani Jindabad Khalistan" from his Facebook account. By joining this Facebook account, Moin Khan came in contact with Harpal Singh and Gurjeet Singh Nijjar

Nijjar motivated Moin Khan by discussing the atrocities committed against the Muslims and Sikhs in India and convinced him to work towards a separate 'Khalistan State'. In furtherance of conspiracy, accused Nijjar directed Moin Khan to purchase a pistol and ammunition in 2018 and to carry out their nefarious designs.

Nijjar had left India in 2017 for Cyprus. Accordingly, a Look-Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him. On December 22 Nijjar was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi and he was arrested by NIA. His transit custody shall be obtained and he shall be taken to Mumbai for further investigation.