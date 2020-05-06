  • search
    Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in Kashmir, encounter on

    New Delhi, May 06: A top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo is believed to be trapped in Kashmir. A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir police, the Indian Army and CRPF have launched a cordon and search operation in Beighpora in Awantipora.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the Hizbul terrorist, Naiko is trapped along with 2 others.

    Terrorists killed in Handwara were active in forests for two weeks

    Meanwhile in another encounter at Pulwama, one terrorist has been killed.

    The forces had launched a search operation, following which the gun battle broke out in Beighpora in South Kashmir. The operation was launched after the forces received a tip-off about the presence of top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

    In the past two months several operations have been launched in Kashmir. However in the last three days, eight security personnel have been martyred in different encounters.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 10:46 [IST]
