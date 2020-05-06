Top Hizbul terrorist, Riyaz Naikoo killed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 06: Top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Riyaz Naikoo has been killed in an encounter.

Naikoo headed the Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir. He was killed in an encounter after the forces launched an operation in Beighpora in Awantipora.

The forces had launched a search operation, following which the gun battle broke out in Beighpora in South Kashmir. The operation was launched after the forces received a tip-off about the presence of top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

In the past two months several operations have been launched in Kashmir. However, in the last three days, eight security personnel have been martyred in different encounters.

Naikoo, 35 was the oldest surviving members of the Hizbul and was categorised as an A++ terrorist. Naikoo was dreaded and was responsible for the killing of several police personnel in the valley.

Naikoo was tech savvy like Burhan Wani and used the social media extensively to put across the message of the terror outfit. Naikoo had managed to escape from the police net several times. This time his location was found following a tip off by the intelligence.