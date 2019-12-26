  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 26: Top officials of the Elections Commission held a meeting to discuss the upcoming Delhi elections.

    The elections are due by February 22 2020. The officials discussed the dates and also the preparations for the conduct of the Delhi elections.

    Top EC officials meet to discuss Delhi elections

    An announcement on the date is likely to be made next month. In the previous elections, the Aam Aadmi Party won 67 of the 70 seats.

    Seeing J’khand result Sanjay Singh confident AAP will make a come back in Delhi polls 2020

    Last week the AAP released its five year report card. Good education and free health facility were among top achievements of the AAP government in its five-year term in Delhi, according to a report card released by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    "We are sevak (servant) of the public and it is our responsibility to present our report card of our performance," Kejriwal said.

    "The kind of historic majority we got in the last election, we have done the same kind of historic work in the last five years," he said. The report card has been released ahead of the assembly elections early next year.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 11:14 [IST]
