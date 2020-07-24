YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Top Congress leadership pays tributes to Narasimha Rao, man they are accused of ignoring

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 24: The top leadership of the Congress has decided to pay tributes to former Prime Minister, P V Narasimha Rao.

    The event organised by the Telangana Congress Committee is a belated acknowledgement of the man, the Congress has been guilty of ignoring.

    Top Congress leadership pays tributes to Narasimha Rao, man they are accused of ignoring
    File photo

    Tributes were paid to Rao by the likes of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. The tribute to be paid will have speeches by Pranab Mukherjee and Manmohan Singh. However, in an interesting turn of events, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi both put out a message for Rao.

    Rahul Gandhi said, "We celebrate the legacy of a man whose contribution continues to shape modern India. From joining the Congress party in his teenage years to becoming the PM of the largest democracy, his remarkable political journey reflected his grit and determination."

      LK Advani records statement via video confrencing, IPL to start on September 19th | Oneindia News

      "P V Narasimha Rao's tenure was also marked by a number of political, social and foreign policy achievements that have endured. Above all, he was a dedicated Congressman who served the party devotedly in various capacities," Sonia Gandhi said in her message.

      More PV NARASIMHA RAO News

      Read more about:

      pv narasimha rao congress

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue